Man sentenced to 12 years for 2017 wreck that killed Gladewater teen

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - A Hallsville man charged with intoxication manslaughter received his sentence in connection to a car crash that resulted in the death of a teenager.
According to court records, Melvin Bradshaw of Hallsville pleaded guilty without a plea agreement on Thursday in a Harrison County courtroom. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to a 2017 car crash that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Bobbie Burke.
It was previously reported Bradshaw was traveling on County Road 4310 in Harrison County when he lost control o f the vehicle on a curve and struck a tree.
Burke, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bradshaw was later arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle, driving with invalid license and driving an unsafe speed.
It was reported Judge Brad Morin sentenced Bradshaw to 12 years for an intoxication manslaughter charged and 10 years for an intoxication assault charge.
