Man facing card skimming charges indicted on organized criminal activity charge

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man accused of card skimming was recently indicted on an engaging in organized criminal activity charge.
According to judicial records, 22-year-old Nelson Isac Fernandez-Lopez, of Houston, was indicted on an engaging in organized criminal activity charge on Nov. 15.
Fernandez-Lopez was arrested in November 2017 after he and another man, Adriano Aldana-Rodriguez, 20, of Missouri City, Texas, were found in possession of card skimming instruments.
Fernandez-Lopez was indicted on a unlawful use of a criminal instrument charge on Feb. 1, 2018. He faces a sentencing hearing for the charge on Dec. 14.
Court records show Aldana-Rodriguez pleaded guilty in April to second-degree unlawful use of a criminal instrument and accepted a four-year prison sentence.
