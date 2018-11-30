Longview police release statement on Whitehouse officer-involved shooting

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting that took place at the home of an off-duty Longview police officer who lives in Whitehouse. It occurred earlier this month. On Thursday, the Longview Police Department released a statement regarding their officer’s involvement.
Officials say Longview Police Lt. Paul Hickey was at his home in Whitehouse on Nov. 19 at around 2 a.m. Two people approached his house, according to police, and attempted to enter it. Hickey was home at the time. He confronted the people and held them until Whitehouse police arrived.
Police say when Hickey left the subjects with the officers and went back inside his home, a gun was shot outside his home. They did not say who shot the gun, and they say that Longview Police are not involved in that part of the investigation.
However, on Wednesday, we reported that the Whitehouse police chief indicated that a Whitehouse officer fired the shot. That Whitehouse officer has been placed on leave during the investigation, as is customary procedure during an officer-involved shooting. Whitehouse Police Chief Ed Morris confirmed that no one died as a result of the shooting. He would give no further details on any injuries, or the names of those involved.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.
The full statement from Longview Police Department is below:
