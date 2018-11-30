1 in custody, three detained in Shreveport in connection with possible Longview kidnapping

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a reported kidnapping. One person is in custody of Shreveport police and three others have surrendered in connection with the incident.
About 9:40 a.m., officers in Shreveport responded to the scene of a suspicious vehicle in Queensborough. Shreveport Public Information Officer Christina Curtis confirmed to Raycom affiliate KSLA that the department is assisting Longview Police Department with an investigation.
KSLA News reports that Shreveport police say they received word of a possible vehicle involved in a kidnapping out of Longview and began searching for the vehicle.
The search led to a home on 2700 block of Judson. Three people in the home surrendered, KSLA reports.
About 8:05 a.m. Friday, an armed kidnapping suspect was reported to be traveling down Interstate 20 toward Waskom, according to Waskom ISD.
District officials said they were notified of the incident from the Waskom Police Department, who was contacted by Harrison County Dispatch. As a result, the district was temporarily placed on a soft lockdown.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said the case is being handled by Longview police. KLTV has contacted Longview Police Department for more information on the incident.
