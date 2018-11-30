Kilgore man has 300 MPH weekends; literally

Rusk County, TX (KLTV) -
Half his life is organizing the laying of pipeline, the other is doing over 300 miles per hour. Kilgore resident Steve Torrence is so consistently fast he claimed wins in all six of the National Hot Rod Association playoff races in late October.
Somehow we caught up with the world champion driver, the fastest man on wheels in Kilgore.
Steve Torrence has that one trophy over there in his CAPCO office in Henderson...or maybe there’s a few more than that. But what are all those statuesque trophies?
“Wally Parks was the founder of the National Hot Rod Association. This is a Wally and these are what you get when you win a race,” Torrence stated.
Steve’s been launching himself across the asphalt at hundreds of miles an hour since he was 15, and it’s been paying off.
“You know, we’ve been very very fortunate and blessed, especially the last two years. We’ve been able to collect 19 trophies, 19 Wally’s over the last 48 races,” Torrence said.
“What are you going to do when you grow up?” I asked him.
“I think I’m going to be a race car driver or maybe even a pipeline construction company owner,” Torrence replied.
“I don’t know, those are high hopes,” I offered.
“High hopes. I havn’t grown up yet. It’s taken me 35 years to get this tall, probably ain’t going to make it,” he laughed.
And while he’s growing up he’s won over two dozen Wally’s since 2006 when he went pro. The whole thing is thanks to his dad, really.
“We’re sponsored by the company. This is CAPCO Contractors. This is out family company. My dad started this business in 1995. I work here every Monday through Thursday. Friday we fly to the races and race and come back on Sunday Nights,” Torrence revealed.
His dad also started him in racing, by racing.
“We work hand in hand every day and we race on the weekends together. He doesn’t run all 24 races, but he comes out and competes when he wants to,” Torrence stated.
And this year, as far as Wally’s:
“I won eleven, he won one so we won half of the 24 races as Torrence racing team,” Torrence added.
As for retiring on top, he has no plans to do that. He’s says he owes his entire winning racing team the opportunity to do it again in 2019. He says without them and the car they build he wouldn’t be world champion.
