Gregg County deputies investigating shooting at strip club

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - One person is in custody after two people were injured in a shooting at a Gregg County strip club.
The incident occurred about 3 a.m. Friday at Jaguars Gentlemen’s Club on Highway 149 in Longview, according to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.
The suspect is in custody but has not been identified at this time pending arraignment, the sheriff said.
According to Lt. Eddie Hope, acting PIO for the sheriff’s office, the altercation began when a man went into the club telling people he saw a vehicle strike another vehicle in the parking lot.
Several people wen tout to investigate and an altercation ensued. Two vehicles were hit by gunfire and one bullet grazed a man’s arm, Hope said. Another person was hit and dragged by a vehicle in the parking lot.
Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Cerliano said deputies with the Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff’s office are handling the case.
“They were dispatched to the scene and they continue to work through the scene,” he said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.