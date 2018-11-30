First Alert remains in effect for Friday afternoon, night

Right on the heels of our first round of possible severe weather, the cold front we've been talking about for the better part of this week will finally arrive in East Texas and storms will once again fire off along the front. A line of stronger storms will likely develop along the frontal boundary, and the greatest threat will be straight-line winds and large hail with a lower potential for tornadoes, but that doesn't mean the threat goes down to zero. Currently, it looks like the front could be in the northwest counties of East Texas by 9:00/10:00 PM tonight and will move east/southeast through our area quickly, with the severe threat rapidly diminishing by 2:00/3:00 AM tomorrow morning as the stronger storms will likely trend to the northeast into central Arkansas.