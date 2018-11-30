Dutch church holds 24/7 service to shield asylum-seekers

Theo Hettema, chair of the General Council of the Protestant Church of The Hague, answers questions during an interview in front of the Bethel church in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. For more than a month, a rotating roster of preachers and visitors has been leading a non-stop, round-the-clock service at a small Protestant chapel in a quiet residential street in The Hague in an attempt to prevent the deportation of a family of Armenian asylum seekers. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (AP)