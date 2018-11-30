Dons too much for SFA in Belfast Classic opener

FIRST HALF• The Dons and 'Jacks swapped 5-0 runs through the opening 2:56 but after a three-point play by Bogues, the Dons' Charles Mineland netted five of his six in the frame during a 7-2 run that gave San Francisco a 12-7 edge. • SFA answered that San Francisco surge with a 9-2 run of its own to take a 16-14 lead with 12:28 to go in the half. Harris drilled a pair of layups while Nathan Bain's second-chance score have the 'Jacks their first and only lead of the afternoon. • San Francisco countered with an 8-2 run, but Davonte Fitzgerald kept SFA within one by nailing a three-pointer that made matters 22-21 with 9:18 to go in the half. • Right after Fitzgerald's three-pointer pulled the 'Jacks within one, Nate Renfro threw down a two-handed slam to start a 9-0 run by the Dons. That surge spanned 3:25 and pushed San Francisco's lead to 31-21 with 5:53 left in the frame. • Through the remainder of the half, SFA did a masterful job of slicing into the Dons' lead. The 'Jacks ended the frame on 13-6 run with Harris and Mitchell Seraille netting four points apiece through that surge. • Bain drained a three-pointer at the horn, pulling SFA with in three, 37-34, at the break. Harris and Seraille had eight points apiece in the first half and the 'Jacks hit 46.7-percent of their shots in the frame.