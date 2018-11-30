Art sculptures bring contemporary look to Palestine’s Main Street district

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - Eighteen sculptures in downtown Palestine give the Main Street District a contemporary look that even the most conservative residents are apparently beginning to warm up to.
“We’ve had such a response. In the very beginning, we put in some contemporary sculptures and people kinda said ‘what are those about’," said Jean Mollard, Main Street board chairman. “And as time has gone on, they’ve come to respect and learn a lot from it. Now, we’ve come to see ‘Oh wow that’s a weird one down at this spot’, and they love it,”
The Palestine Art Tracks Sculpture Exhibit is a juried outdoor exhibit, where each piece is loaned to the city for one year and rotated every October. Nonprofit Palestine Tomorrow interfaced with Palestine Main Street in putting together this year’s program.
The eighteen pieces, designed by artists from all over the state, are placed in prominent locations throughout the Main Street District. The project is in conjunction with a sculpture park which helps support the railroad industry in Palestine. Many of the sculptures set on top of railroad wheels, though sculptors are allowed to choose any theme they wish.
“It’s a railroad theme, all about, but the sculptors are allowed to do anything they want,” said Mollard.
Judges later decide on the sculptures that stand out based on quality of the work, as well as the “drive-by ability.”
“If you’re driving by at 30 miles-per-hour, would it stop you to look at it?” Mollard explained. “That’s the purpose... to get visitors in our town to stop by and look at it, and then see the rest of our town.”
Palestine Visitor Center and Chamber of Commerce and the Palestine TX mobile app have more information about the exhibition.
