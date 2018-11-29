Weinstein's lawyers urge dismissal of sexual assault case

FILE - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. Weinstein’s lawyer says his sexual assault case has devolved into a mess of lying witnesses and hidden evidence and should be thrown out. In a court filing on Thursday, Nov. 29, lawyer Benjamin Brafman said defense investigators had turned up evidence raising doubts about Weinstein’s accusers. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig)