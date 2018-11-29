Thursday’s Weather: Warm and breezy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A mild start to the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance for scattered showers, and strong southerly winds at 10-20 mph. Another Lake Wind Advisory has been issued due to these breezy southerly winds as gusts today will likely reach 30 mph again. A warm day today despite the extra cloud cover, so expect highs today to reach into the mid-70s. Slight rain chances will remain throughout the day, mostly for areas south of I-20 and Deep East Texas. Heading into Friday, mostly cloudy skies with slight rain chances for the first half of the day, then chances for showers and thunderstorms increase as we head into the later afternoon hours ahead of a cold front. The northeast quarter of East Texas is still under a slight risk of severe weather, with our northeastern counties within the I-20/I-30 corridor upgraded to an enhanced risk for severe weather. As this system gets closer to our area we will continue to keep you updated. Temps will not drop very much behind the front, so the weekend will be sunny in the upper 60s/lower 70s. Another stronger cold front will arrive early Monday to bring our temps out of the 70s and into the mid to lower 50s by mid week.