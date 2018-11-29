Teen, 17, rescued after accidentally locking himself in abandoned bank vault

HOLLYWOOD, FL (WSVN/CNN) - While exploring an abandoned office building, a teenager got trapped in a bank vault, spending almost four hours inside before he could be rescued.
A 17-year-old boy and his friend were exploring a vacant office building, which housed a former Bank of America branch, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Hollywood Fire Rescue.
“Him and his buddy were playing. Somehow, they got entry into this abandoned building,” said Fire Chief Pat Keller.
The 17-year-old decided to enter the bank’s vault, only to have the door close behind him.
“They didn’t know that the vault was still active. Playing inside the vault, one of them got trapped inside. Luckily, the other one was outside and was able to call 911,” said police officer Christian Lata.
The teen’s friend called 911 about two hours later, according to fire rescue.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene. The vault was ventilated, so the teenager had air, but the tactical team had trouble freeing him, even with the help of a vault specialist.
“The vault is approximately 14 by 14 feet, and it’s about 2-feet-thick concrete walls with a huge steel vault door, which is about the same thickness,” Keller said.
Officials said the steel rebar prevented their saws from cutting through the concrete.
At some point, a Bank of America employee from the branch across the street gave rescuers the combination to the vault, allowing them to free the teen without having to cut through the steel door.
The teenager was freed from the vault just before 5 p.m. He and his friend were picked up by one of their parents, who officials say was visibly upset.
It’s unclear if the teens will face any charges.
