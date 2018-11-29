Suspect backs into DPS patrol car during attempted stop, shoots at trooper, flees

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - According to DPS Sgt. David Hendry, a suspect fled a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon, eventually shooting at a DPS vehicle, and is still at large.
Hendry said a DPS trooper attempted to pull over a Cadillac SUV at about 1:40 Wednesday afternoon on FM 699. The trooper said the attempted stop was for a traffic violation, but the driver of the SUV fled from the trooper.
The felony suspect continued to flee onto CR 3853, near Joaquin, where he stopped just long enough to let out two passengers before continuing to flee, Hendry said. The passengers were questioned by law enforcement but were released.
After a short distance, the suspect stopped his SUV and backed it into the DPS patrol vehicle, causing “substantial damage,” according to Hendry. The trooper shot at the vehicle during the incident. The suspect then grabbed his own rifle in the Cadillac and fired it at the trooper’s vehicle, striking the windshield of the marked DPS vehicle.
The trooper was not injured.
Law enforcement continues to search the area for the suspect. If you have any information about the suspect, call DPS communications in Lufkin at 936-699-7340. This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.