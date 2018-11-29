SFA, UT battle for Lone Star supremacy in first round of 2018 NCAA Volleyball Tournament

LET'S TALK STREAKS AND WINS • SFA's 29-match winning streak is currently the longest in the nation at the moment. It's also one of five active winning streaks that are at 20 matches or longer. Stanford (26 matches), UCF (24 matches), Kentucky (21 matches) and Creighton (20 matches) have all won 20 or more matches in a row as well. • That winning streak by SFA is also the longest in program history. With their Southland Conference Tournament quarterfinal win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Ladyjacks passed 2006 edition of the the team for the longest winning streak in program history. That 2006 squad won 26 in a row which included the program's first - and so far only - NCAA Tournament victory. • SFA is a perfect 11-0 in road matches this season. That makes the Ladyjacks the only NCAA Division I volleyball team in the nation who has not lost a true road match this season. Also, the Ladyjacks' 11-match winning streak in road matches is tied with Stanford and Kentucky for the lengthiest in the nation. • Not only is SFA perfect on the road, but it is perfect inside Shelton Gym this season, too. The Ladyjacks are 14-0 on their home floor and have won 15-straight matches there dating back to last season. That gives SFA the nation's eighth-longest active home court winning streak and makes it one of 14 teams in the land this year that haven't lost a home match in 2018. • Dating back to last season, SFA has also won 17 consecutive Southland Conference matches - the sixth-longest active in-conference winning streak in all of NCAA Division I volleyball. • No team in the nation has amassed more wins so far than SFA. The Ladyjacks are the only team in the land that has reached the 30-win mark and their 32 victories are three more than the next closest team in the land. Pittsburgh has won 29 matches to put them second in total wins behind SFA.