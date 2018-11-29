Rusk Co. officials seek vehicle of interest in missing persons case

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Officials in Rusk County need your help in identifying a vehicle of interest in the case of a missing woman.
Monday, November 26 marked two months since Kimberly Flint was last seen in southern Rusk County. Her wrecked vehicle was found on the side of Highway 84 near the Angelina River, but she was nowhere to be found. On Wednesday, Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price told us they have received a tip about a vehicle spotted at the scene before first responders arrived.
The vehicle is described as white Chevrolet Silverado dually with chrome bumpers and clearance lights around the front. Officials say they believe it’s a model year 1995 to 2005, based on the headlights. The passerby also reported the truck had a sticker on the back window shaped like a clover leaf, potentially white in color.
“We’re just trying to locate this vehicle and the person that’s driving it,” Price said. “Did you see anything? Do you know anything about what happened down there?”
Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information about the vehicle or the case to give them a call.
