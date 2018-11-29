Pittsburg woman found dead in ditch; family speaks out

PITTSBURG, TX (KLTV) - The family of a woman who was found dead Monday along a roadway is speaking out.
"Domestic violence is real, domestic violence is real."
Daniel Taylor says his niece, 24-year-old Tashiana Taylor, was loved by everyone. But he says she was caught up in something he’s afraid contributed to her death.
“If he hits you once, he will hit you again,” Taylor says.
Her family and friends called her Sharday; she was a young, vibrant woman, expecting a baby boy in just a couple of weeks.
“His name was going to be Khorian. She was looking forward to being a mom,” Taylor says.
Pittsburg police were dispatched to Quitman Street around 7:30 Monday morning, after a school bus driver called about a woman’s body lying in a ditch on the side of the road.
“A student on a school bus noticed her in a ditch,” Taylor says.
Taylor says Sharday must have been there for just a couple of hours.
“Why would someone do this to her? She didn’t hurt anyone,” Taylor says.
Sharday’s body was sent to the Southwest Forensic Institute for an autopsy. The cause of death is still under investigation.
