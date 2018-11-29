Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Overnight a few more clouds will roll in to the region and temperatures will drop gradually into the 50s overnight tonight. Warm and breezy tomorrow with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. A few light showers or sprinkles are possible off and on through the day, especially in southern counties of Deep East Texas. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be warm, reaching the mid 70s with south and southwest winds gusting to 20 mph. More clouds for Friday. A chance for a few showers early in the day, but the chance for rain will increase through the afternoon and evening with an advancing cold front. Likely showers and thunderstorms late Friday into early Saturday morning. A few could become strong, but the main threat for severe weather looks to be farther east of our area. Rain will end quickly behind the cold front Saturday morning, but don’t expect a big dip in temperatures. Mostly sunny and near 70 for Saturday afternoon and just a few degrees cooler for Sunday. Another cold front arrives early next week and this one will bring back the cooler temperatures.