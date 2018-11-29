Nacogdoches women part of a team that helped decorate the White House

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - After spending seven days in Washington D.C., two Nacogdoches women are now back home.
But it’s what they did at our nation’s capitol that makes their story unique. Both women were part of a team that helped to decorate the White House.
“We couldn’t believe it. They have said that 7,000 people applied,” said Tina Nelson, a volunteer who as accepted.
At first Nelson and Nanny Smith, who was also selected, said they didn’t believe it.
“Those memories are in my memory box that just will last. I mean I will just always just remember them,” Smith said.
Those memories are of their time at the White House last week helping deck the halls. Both said the days leading up to Thanksgiving were spent at a warehouse for this year’s theme, American Treasures. They add further that hours were spent by hand on what’s described at the berry red tree.
After the Thanksgiving holiday, the two women helped unpack decorations inside the White House, tie bows or put ornaments on the trees.
“You realize, too, that that’s our house. They make you feel like that’s your house and they tell you that’s your house,” Smith said. “You know, the White House.”
The two women said on their last day the were invited a special reception held by the First Lady Melania Trump.
“I taught history and have always loved history. Have been on tours through the White House. As Nanny said, it’s our house and being there and decorating, I was able to go in each of the rooms and just walk around at my leisure look out the windows, look at the pictures on the walls and really feel like I was at home.”
Both said they’re grateful to be part of a breath-taking experience.
“My word. It’s breath-taking, you just go, wow,” Nelson said.
After a week of seeing decorations, both women said they are recovering from being exhausted.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.