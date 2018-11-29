Murder case dismissed for two suspects in Whitehouse shooting

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A judge has dismissed murder charges against two suspects in a Whitehouse murder case.
Murder charges against Nathan Garcia and Colton Tate were dismissed Thursday.
Garcia and Tate were arrested in November 2017, in connection with the murder of Andrew Carpenter, 19, of Whitehouse.
Carpenter’s body was found inside a home in the 8800 block of Deerwood Drive with a gunshot wound to the chest. Witnesses at the location performed CPR on Carpenter until EMS arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Three others were arrested in connection with the case - James Ansley, Daniel Perry and Martin Reynolds Jr.
In May 2018, charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence against Ansley and Perry were dismissed.
A Feb. 4 trial date has been set for Reynolds Jr., the alleged shooter in the case.
