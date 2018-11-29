Lufkin runs away with 8-5A District honors

Ja'Lynn Polk scores on a 94 yard pass from Kewone Thomas as Lufkin takes down College Station 35-3.
By Caleb Beames | November 29, 2018 at 5:12 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 5:12 PM

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers made sure they left their mark on the District 8-5A DI honors.

The team started at the top and never looked back. Head Coach Todd Quick was awarded the 8-5A DI Coach of the Year. Quick led the Panthers to a 10-2 overall record, a berth in the Area Round of the playoffs and the first outright district title since 2012.

Here are the rest of the 8-5A award winners:

Defenseive MVP - Bugg Thompson

Offensive Lineman - Andrew Ehrilich

Defensive Lineman - Carl Williams

First Team Defense: Breylon Garcia, Ja’Vasia Brunson, Christian Garner, Deandre Bagley and Demond McKelvey

Fire Team Offense: Kewone Thomas, Titan Williams, Ja’Lynn Polk, Bryson Wilson and Jacolten Jones.

Kicker of the Year: Leo Acevedo

Second Team Offense: Christian Reggie, Austin McKelvey

Honorable Mention: Christian Stafford, Torrance Agnew, Qu’vontae Smallwood, Jamarcus Ingram, Eden Gonzales and Kylan Lewis.

