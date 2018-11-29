Longview police searching for witnesses in fatal crash investigation

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is looking for individuals who possibly witnessed a fatal crash.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, they are investigating a fatal wreck that occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 16. They reported the crash occurred near the intersection of Gilmer Road and Heritage Road.
Police are now searching for witnesses to the crash in attempt to interview them. They report investigators have yet to locate some individuals who were present before and at the time of the crash.
Longview police report there were two pedestrians walking north on Gilmer Road and at least one vehicle at the intersection of Gilmer Road and Heritage Road.
“If you know of an individual or happen to have been at the scene when the crash occurred please contact the Longview Police Departments traffic unit and speak with Officer Mike Grisham at 903-239-5516," stated the department in their post.
