Grapeland’s high powered offense ready for state power Mart

GRAPELAND, TX (KTRE) - The Sandies know there team is good. Just how good though is the question.
That question will be answered Friday when they take on state ranked Mart in Madisonville, with the winner advancing to the state quarterfinals.
“We know that there is more work that needs to get done,” quarterback Rick Frauenberger said. " We are just excited to go out Friday night and strap on our helmets for a good game."
Frauenberger has led the team to a 12-1 record so far on the year. He has passed for 2,985 yards and 39 touchdowns. Last week the Sandies beat Detroit 60-o. The week be fore that, they shut out Hubbard in the Bi-District round. In total they have outscored their playoff opponents 114-0.
“That doesn’t compare to what we got in front of us,” Head Coach Wayne Mahaffey said. “We got Mart this week. If you are able to win that one you got Muenster the next week. If you win that one you are looking at Falls City or Burton and if you win that one you are looking at Albany or Wellington so it doesn’t get easy. It is a tough hill to climb. That is why it is an honor to win a state championship.”
For years, Mart has been the bar when it comes to 2A football. If you want to be considered a good team, you have to hang with the Panthers. The Sandies have proven they can hang. Their only loss was a close game to Crockett, a much larger school out of 3A DI. To beat the Panthers the team will need to stop the run game.
"We got to stop the run, cooper Sheridan said. “They do a lot of run stuff to the outside. We have to just play our game.”
Mahaffey’s team has something special going on. The Sandies won their first district title in 20 years this season. They are hoping Friday is not the end to a magical season.
“It is nice to be considered with those good teams when we are talking state championships,” Mahaffey said.
