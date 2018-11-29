Fundraiser underway for all-inclusive playground at Kilgore park

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Donations are being accepted for a playground planned in Kilgore that will accommodate children of all physical abilities.
“We’ve got special needs families could certainly come in, and people of all ages not just children,” said Mat Kronner, asst. director of public works for the City of Kilgore. “It just happens to be alongside an existing playground as well, so they can play together, or watch kids on both sides at the same time.”
Friendship Park is still in the planning stages; Kronner said several of the park’s play structures are already chosen, and fundraising will help the city narrow down the final design and ultimately what equipment is featured.
“There are sensory areas... there are swings you could use for wheelchair accessible, and just different things like that,” said Kronner. “We’ve done a good chunk of planning for features we think we want to have, roughly where it’s going to go, but then the fundraising efforts now will help get to that finalized point.”
All portions of the park will be accessible to users, regardless of their mobility restrictions. Construction is expected to be completed as early as Summer 2019.
If you would like to donate to help, you can donate by check to SAFFE Day in Kilgore, in care of the Friendship Playground at Harris Street Park. If you’d like more information about the project, please visit the Friendship playground’s website.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.