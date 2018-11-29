First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday Night/ Saturday Morning

The current set up is tricky and while the models haven’t been showing a likely chance of East Texas receiving severe weather Friday night/Saturday morning, the storm prediction center has included the northern half of East Texas in a SLIGHT (15%) risk of severe weather, along with upgrading our northeastern counties within the I-20/I-30 corridor to an ENHANCED (30%) risk of severe weather. There is a much more likely chance to see severe weather off to our northeast near Arkansas and Tennesee, but as these past few systems have shown, East Texas really has seemed to be the “trigger” for when the stronger to severe storms start to develop before pushing out of the state so I can understand why we are included in the risk as conditions are technically favorable for supercell development.