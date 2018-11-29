FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY AFTERNOON - EVENING

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A strong storm system will move into the Central United States Friday and will push a cold front through East Texas Friday night. Very warm and moist air ahead of the front Friday afternoon will be fuel for developing showers and thunderstorms.
The chance for developing thunderstorms will increase as the cold front reaches East Texas late Friday evening. The majority of East Texas is under a risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center. Areas along and north of the I-20 corridor are under the highest risk with an enhanced risk in place.
South of I-20, much of East Texas is under a slight risk for severe storms. The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out.
All activity will end overnight Friday into very early Saturday morning with clearing skies Saturday afternoon.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.