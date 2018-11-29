Fatalities on Highway 31 at a low following safety improvements

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -For those traveling between Tyler and Kilgore, Highway 31 is a quick option, but some drivers have argued that it’s not always the safest.
In the past eight years there have been hundreds of wrecks on the highway and more than 40 people have died.
So far in 2018, not one person has died which could be due to recent safety improvements, which include new passing lanes.
“I really like the fact that they widened things and they have given us an extra median to turn in,” says Bobby Logan, who works off Highway 31. “It makes it safer for us pulling out on the highway.”
TxDOT attributes 2018's drop-in fatalities to those improvements.
A spokeswoman for the department said, "Making safety improvements to reduce the number of vehicle crashes and fatalities on our transportation system continues to be the Department’s top priority.”
However, some frequent drivers say it’s not enough.
"It’s not safe for animals, nobody; it’s just a real dangerous highway,” says Jodie Browening.
Browening’s family opened the Johnson’s convince store on Highway 31 and she lives just down the road. She says over the years she’s seen a lot of wrecks in front of the store.
Browening is hoping the plans TxDOT has in the works will aid in the decline in wrecks overall.
The department says their next step to combat that includes plans to widen the roadway from two lanes to four with a median and curbs in urban areas.
They released this statement on future plans.
“We continue to be committed to enhance safety along this heavily traveled corridor. As the voters have made additional resources available to the Department, we want to be in a position to move the expansion of SH 31 forward. In order to be prepared, we are currently completing the schematic development and environmental coordination for the expansion of SH 31 to a 4-lane divided highway…That will allow us to move forward with right-of-way acquisition and construction plan development so that this project can move to construction as soon as funding becomes available.”
TxDOT will be hosting their third public meeting in the spring of 2019. Details will be released closer to that time.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.