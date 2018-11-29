East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices look good following Thanksgiving holiday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Due to last week’s Thanksgiving holiday we don’t have a market comparison but according to the East Texas Livestock Market Report coming out of Crockett buyer demand this week was good.
This week's cow run was well over 600 head which reflects on the producer's herd culling to match their hay supply.
USDA did not release any hay numbers due to last week’s holiday, but we will have the latest numbers for you hay producers next
Thursday during East Texas Ag news.
For the latest and up to date local East Texas Ag news please visit ETXAgNews.com.