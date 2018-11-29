DPS troopers are on scene of fatal crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Crews are on scene of a fatal wreck in Smith County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, they are on scene of one-vehicle crash on County Road 370, just north of County Road 3100.
DPS has confirmed one person has died. It was confirmed on scene, the victim was an adult male.
Details are limited at this time.
“Information will be released as it becomes available and is verified," DPS stated in a press release.
KLTV has a crew on scene and will continue to update the story as details become available.
