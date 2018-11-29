DPS IDs suspect who allegedly shot at trooper after fleeing from traffic stop in Shelby County

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Department of Public Safety has released the identity of the suspect who is still at large after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Shelby County and shot at a DPS trooper.
According to DPS Sgt. David Hendry, the suspect has been identified as Antonio Aguilar, 28, of Center. It is reported that warrant for attempted capital murder has been issued for Aguilar with a $5 million bond.
“Aguilar is described as a Hispanic male, five foot ten inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes,” stated a press release stated.
According to DPS Sgt. David Hendry, a DPS trooper attempted to pull over a Cadillac SUV at about 1:40 Wednesday afternoon on FM 699. The trooper said the attempted stop was for a traffic violation, but the driver of the SUV fled from the trooper.
After a short distance, the Aguilar reportedly stopped his SUV and backed it into the DPS patrol vehicle, causing “substantial damage,” according to Hendry. The trooper shot at the vehicle during the incident. The suspect then grabbed his own rifle in the Cadillac and fired it at the trooper’s vehicle, striking the windshield of the marked DPS vehicle.
The trooper was not injured.
“If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Aguilar, please contact the DPS Lufkin Communications at 936-699-7340 or your local law enforcement agency or by calling 9-1-1," stated DPS in a press release, "hindering the apprehension of Aguilar may be a felony offense.”
