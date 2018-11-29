3 arrested on federal drug, firearm charges after joint investigation in Smith County

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Juan Barrientos, 51, Aniceto Saucedo-Alcaraz, 29, and Miguel Avenado-Flores, 42, were arrested during the execution of two federal search warrants on Nov. 26 at about 6 a.m. The warrants were executed at residence on the 5000 block of County Road 4180 East and another in the 11000 block of Garland Street.