3 arrested on federal drug, firearm charges after joint investigation in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A joint investigation between federal, state and local agencies lead to the arrest of three people on federal drug and firearm charges.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Juan Barrientos, 51, Aniceto Saucedo-Alcaraz, 29, and Miguel Avenado-Flores, 42, were arrested during the execution of two federal search warrants on Nov. 26 at about 6 a.m. The warrants were executed at residence on the 5000 block of County Road 4180 East and another in the 11000 block of Garland Street.
The FBI, the Texas DPS, ICE, Tyler police and the sheriff’s office all contributed in the investigation.
During the search, law enforcement found cocaine, methamphetamine, other narcotics and a quantity of firearms at both residences.
Barrientos, Saucedo-Alcaraz, and Avenado-Flores were all booked into the Smith County Jail. They each face both federal drug and firearm charges. ICE immigration detainers were also placed on three.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.