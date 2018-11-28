White Oak police investigating after contents of post office box stolen

WHITE OAK, TX (KLTV) - The White Oak Police Department are advising residents after the contents of the postal box at the post office were taken.
According to White Oak police, they are investigating after a person pried open the door of the USPS postal box near the White Oak Post Office and left with the content inside. They report the incident occurred sometime between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.
White Oak police is advising anyone who had possibly mailed checks or anything that could compromise their bank account numbers to notify their banks and to take the necessary steps to ensure checks are stopped.
Police also ask that anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity near the postal box during the time-frame to contact the police department.
