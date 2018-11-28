TJC’s Saturday performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ marks 30th anniversary

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - This year marks the 30th Anniversary of The Nutcracker at Tyler Junior College. To celebrate this milestone, the cast is going all out.
“This one we’re going so all out it’s [going to] be at the Cowan, it’s [going to] have the orchestra," said cast member Chris Fisher. "We’re going to have all these alumni and guest artists, [...] I think it’s going to be one of the best ones we’ve ever ever done, so it’s going to be really really good.”
Some performers are new to the stage, but others have been part of TJC’s Nutcracker Ballet for decades.
“My wife got me involved in it in 1989 as a party scene character, and the next year I became Uncle Drosselmeyer," said cast member Tom Jones. "I’ve played Uncle Drosselmeyer for the last 29 years.”
It’s a tradition that has developed over the years.
“We had beautiful costumes, but the costumes now are amazing, such a beautiful transformation," said cast member JoAnne McMeans.
While some things have changed, the goal remains the same - to inspire those who come to watch the show.
The 30th Anniversary of The Nutcracker will be held Saturday, Dec. 1 at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. One performance will be held at 2 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. The 2 p.m. show is sold out but a few tickets are still left for the evening show.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.