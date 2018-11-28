Think your dog is brilliant? She’s probably not, study says

(RNN) – A new report might raise a snarl or two from dog lovers.
It seems our furry four-legged friends aren’t the brilliant beasts many of us believe them to be.
The recently published study in the journal Learning and Behavior puts it this way:
“There is no current case for canine exceptionalism,” the report’s summary says. “Dog cognition is, no doubt, unique, because the cognition of every species is unique.”
Well, that’s a bummer, because some pups seem to be able to look right into our souls.
But to be fair, the study doesn’t say that dogs aren’t smart, just that they’re not exceptional in the world of animals.
Two big areas scientists look at are problem solving or in taking commands.
Dogs aren’t great problem solvers (ever thrown a blanket over Fluffy?). They can learn to figure things out, but it doesn’t come naturally to them.
Dogs are pretty good when it comes to taking commands from people, either voice or hand signals, but in the animal kingdom, the bottlenose dolphin and grey seal are the reigning champions, according to Scientific American.
Still, some dogs have nothing to apologize for. Maker, a show-off border collie from Florida, impressed the world over the summer with his skills.
His owner John Kuendig put him through an amazing number of tricks in a 22-second video.
Kuendig tells his enthusiastic pup to sit, stand, lay down, back up, spin, roll over and walk on his hind legs. Maker may do a few others too, but he does them so fast it's hard to keep up.
“That’s only about 5 percent of what he knows. I’ve worked him every day of his life since he was 8 weeks old,” Kuendig, a professional dog trainer, said. “A lot of those tricks are simple, but the attention is the hardest thing to train.”
Ultimately, most dog lovers got their pooch for companionship, not to be the smartest critter on the block.
And in the end, who would you rather cuddle with on the couch, a dog or a dolphin?
It seems dogs win that one paws down.
