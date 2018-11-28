Texas Southern University being evacuated due to threat

HOUSTON, TX - (KLTV) According to the official social media feed of Texas Southern University, the whole campus is being evacuated due to a bomb threat.
Houston Police say they received the threat that mentioned the university at 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
The school has canceled all classes for the rest of the day. All buildings are being evacuated.
