Texas Southern University being evacuated due to threat

By Stephanie Frazier | November 28, 2018 at 3:14 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 3:22 PM

HOUSTON, TX - (KLTV) According to the official social media feed of Texas Southern University, the whole campus is being evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Houston Police say they received the threat that mentioned the university at 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

The school has canceled all classes for the rest of the day. All buildings are being evacuated.

