Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting at home of off-duty Longview police officer

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) - At the request of Whitehouse police, Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting at the home of an off-duty Longview police officer who lives in Whitehouse.
Whitehouse Police Chief Ed Morris confirmed Texas Rangers were investigating an incident at a Longview police officer's home in the Whitehouse city limits the weekend of November 17. The incident involved someone coming to the officer's home.
“We aren’t sure what he was doing there,” Morris said. “It’s all under investigation.”
DPS spokeswoman Jean Dark said Rangers were requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting. Dark said no other information, including whether anyone was injured, would be released.
Morris said no arrests have been made. He would not release names of anyone involved.
Longview police spokesman Shane McCarter said his department could not comment on the incident, since it is not the department’s case.
Smith County Sheriffs Office said they have no record of the incident.
