Students taken back to school after bus wreck in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Tyler school bus was involved in a wreck, Wednesday.
Initially, 50 students were reported to be on board bus 17. However, upon further investigation 18 students we on board the bus, according to Dawn Parnell, Public Information Officer for Tyler Independent School District.
All of the students have been taken back to school.
The bus was going from Robert E. Lee High School to the Career Technology Center.
There were no injuries, according to Parnell.
KLTV will continue to update the story as more details become available.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.