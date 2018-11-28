National Board of Review names ‘Green Book’ year’s best film

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Lady Gaga in a scene from the latest reboot of the film, "A Star is Born." The National Board of Review has named the feel-good road-trip drama “Green Book” the best film of the year, and its star, Viggo Mortensen, best actor. “A Star Is Born” also took several top awards, including best director for Bradley Cooper, best actress for Lady Gaga and best supporting actor for Sam Elliott. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP) (AP)