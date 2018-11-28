‘Metal shop’ apartment catches fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview fire crews battled a fire in an unusual apartment structure on Tuesday.
The Longview Fire Department was dispatched to the 3330 block of Dumas Road in response to a reported structure fire. When they arrived on scene, they found the a “large, metal shop type structure” on fire, according to the city of Longview.
It was reported that part of the structure had been renovated into an apartment.
Crews were able to put out the flames with out any reported problems. The city of Longview stated that no injuries were reported.
According to the city of Longview, the fire has started in the wall of the apartment. It was determined that an electrical issues was the cause of the fire.
