Marshall police: Three arrested for allegedly robbing victim at gunpoint

Three Marshall Residents are facing Aggravated Robbery charges after allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint. On Sunday, November 25 at approximately 1:09 a.m., officers with the Marshall Police Department responded to the 800 block of Wood Street due to reports that a robbery had just occurred. The victim told police that three male suspects approached him in front of his friends home and while one suspect held him at gunpoint, the other two went inside the residence and stole various items. The three suspects then fled the area. No injuries were reported.