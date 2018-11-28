Marshall police: Three arrested for allegedly robbing victim at gunpoint

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - From the Marshall Police Department:
Three Marshall Residents are facing Aggravated Robbery charges after allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint. On Sunday, November 25 at approximately 1:09 a.m., officers with the Marshall Police Department responded to the 800 block of Wood Street due to reports that a robbery had just occurred. The victim told police that three male suspects approached him in front of his friends home and while one suspect held him at gunpoint, the other two went inside the residence and stole various items. The three suspects then fled the area. No injuries were reported.
On Tuesday, November 27, at approximately 2:08 pm, Marshall Police received a 911 call that two of the aggravated robbery suspects were seen in the 500 block of Carter Street. Patrol officers immediately responded and spotted the suspects who then fled from a vehicle on foot. The two suspects were located in the 500 block of S. Grove Street. Jacoby Pierce, 17 years of age, and Larry Pierce, Jr., 19 years of age, were charged with Aggravated Robbery and booked into the Harrison County Jail. Larry Pierce, Jr. was also booked on outstanding warrants for probation violation.
Approximately 7:36 pm, the third suspect in the Aggravated Robbery, 22-year-old Nigel Worth, was located in the 1400 Block of Melanie. Worth was also charged with Aggravated Robbery and booked into the Harrison County Jail.
Marshall Police also arrested a fourth suspect on unrelated charges. Dontray Singleton, 19, was with Jacoby Pierce and Larry Pierce Jr, and was also taken into custody in the 500 block of S. Grove Street on Tuesday, Nov. 27. Singleton was booked into the Harrison County Jail where he is charged with two felony counts of Deadly Conduct. Singleton’s charges stem from a shooting incident that happened in March of 2018 at Belaire Manor Apartments in the 1400 block of Julie Street. No injuries were reported in that case.
