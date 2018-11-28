Hughes Springs police: Fraudulent phone call uses department’s number, demands money for criminal charge

HUGHES SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) - The Hughes Springs Police Department is warning its residents about a fraudulent phone call using the department’s phone number.
According to their Facebook page, the Hughes Springs Police Department’s phone number has been “spoofed" and being used to make fraudulent phone call. They are reporting that the number will appear on caller ID and once the call has been answered, the caller falsely identifies themselves as a police officer.
Hughes Spring police report the caller then states that there is a criminal charge against the resident and that they must make a payment or else they will go to jail. The caller also tells the resident how much they “owe” and how they can go about making the payment.
The police advises residents that the department will never call and demand money. They urge residents to not make any payments if they receive these kind of fraudulent phone calls. Police advise people to hang up and call the police department at 903-639-2621 or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 903-756-7511.
