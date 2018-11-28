Hospital allows guests to decorate Christmas tree with high-tech surgical tool

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - What better way to showcase CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances' cutting-edge surgical tool than to let people take it for a test ride in a festive way.
The same multi-million dollar tool surgeons use in the operating room, the da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgery System, was on display for guests to use to decorate a Christmas tree. The display was set up to allow people the chance to experience first-hand the special skills it takes to work the surgical robot.
“We’ve been an early adapter of robotic technology here at Mother Frances for a little over 10 years now,” said Dr. James A. Caccitolo, chief of cardithoracic surgery at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances. “But this device really expands our ability to provide more complicated procedures to patients who have not been candidates for robotic operations in the past.”
Guests peered through the da Vinci’s viewfinder and saw exactly what a surgeon would see in the OR -- expect the limbs on this patient were covered with tinsel and ornaments. Using tools to move the da Vinci’s robotic arms, guests moved ornaments from one limb to another similar to the same movements they would use in person.
“It’s really a great opportunity for us to sort of showcase the technology to the community, and it gets kids interested in medicine and technology,” said Caccitolo.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.