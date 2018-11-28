Hopkins County Grand Jury indicts man arrested during sex solicitation sting

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) - A Sulphur Springs man accused of trying to meet with minors for sex was indicted.
Jeremiah Douglas Carnes, 42, was indicted on the charge of online solicitation of a minor by a Hopkins County Grand Jury.
Carnes was arrested in September during a sting operation. According to the arrest report, he had been trying to meet local teenagers in order to have sex.
Carnes showed up to a pre-arranged meeting place and was met by Hopkins County deputies. According to the report, Carnes admitted to being there to meet a girl.
