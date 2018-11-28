Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding 2 juveniles

From the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
HARRISON COUNTY, TX (News Release) -
Grace Bass is 15 yrs old, w/f, brown/brown, 5'11" 160 lbs. She did not return from school in Elysian Fields yesterday, 11/27/18. She was wearing a white hoodie with "NASA" on the front, blue jeans and Adidas tennis shoes. She is likely in the company of Brandon Helton. Brandon is 15 yrs old, w/m brown/green, 5"9", 140 lbs. Brandon was wearing a black jacket, tan jeans, black shoes and carrying a red backpack with a blanket in it. He did not return from school in Elysian Fields yesterday either.
Any information regarding their location may be given to any law enforcement officer, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, or Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969.