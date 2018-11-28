Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding 2 juveniles

Grace Bass is 15 yrs old, w/f, brown/brown, 5'11" 160 lbs. She did not return from school in Elysian Fields yesterday, 11/27/18. She was wearing a white hoodie with "NASA" on the front, blue jeans and Adidas tennis shoes. She is likely in the company of Brandon Helton. Brandon is 15 yrs old, w/m brown/green, 5"9", 140 lbs. Brandon was wearing a black jacket, tan jeans, black shoes and carrying a red backpack with a blanket in it. He did not return from school in Elysian Fields yesterday either.