Gladewater officials work to find cause behind increased lead levels in drinking water

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - Officials in Gladewater are working to find the cause behind elevated levels of lead in the city’s drinking water.
On Monday, the city sent out a notice advising residents that water tested from June to September had higher than usual levels of lead; levels that were not a violation under federal or state law, but did prompt a public notice.
“There’s always a concern for lead and copper in your water because of the health effects,” Public Works Director Steven Matlock said.
Health effects that could be serious, especially in kids and pregnant women. The city advises residents to run their water before using to help flush out lead.
The city also says you should use cold water for baby formula and drinking, since lead dissolves more easily into hot water. They say this problem cannot be solved by boiling water. They also suggest residents consider an alternative source for water.
“The majority of lead and copper that is found in water is contributed to plumbing fixtures at individual houses and businesses,” Matlock said.
For now, Matlock says they’re working their way through the system to identify what went wrong and how it happened.
“You start testing from the lakes to the houses and everything in between,” Matlock said.
Additional sampling will happen in March and September of next year. The city says they will resample any location that was high in lead, if requested.
