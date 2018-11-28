Fomer Hopkins County JP clerk indicted for tampering with government documents

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A former clerk for the Hopkins County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace has now been indicted.
Lettie Delores Mosqueda Jasso was indicted Nov. 27 in a Hopkins County courtroom for 14 counts of tampering with government records and one count of credit card or debit card abuse.
Jasso was arrested in August in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer said the charges resulted from a regular internal office audit of court records.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.