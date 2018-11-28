Fomer Hopkins County JP clerk indicted for tampering with government documents

A former clerk for the Hopkins County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace has now been indicted. (Awtrey, Jeffrey)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | November 28, 2018 at 12:35 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 12:35 PM

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A former clerk for the Hopkins County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace has now been indicted.

Lettie Delores Mosqueda Jasso was indicted Nov. 27 in a Hopkins County courtroom for 14 counts of tampering with government records and one count of credit card or debit card abuse.

Jasso was arrested in August in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer said the charges resulted from a regular internal office audit of court records.

