County gives go-ahead for grant to create bigger water supply for Sanderson Farms

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners gave the go-ahead on Tuesday for a grant application that would help create a bigger and better water supply for Sanderson Farms.
Tuesday’s action allows for the submission of a $850,000 grant that would be used to create an additional water well and three-mile water line. This comes after Sanderson expressed a desire for additional volume of reliable water to support operations at it’s processing plant in Smith County. The estimated cost of the project is about $1.4 million.
Officials say this is the final step in the application process. The documents are set to be delivered to the state for review within a week. Operations at the plant are set to begin in early 2019.
Along with the processing plant in Smith County, Sanderson Farms also operates a hatchery and feed mill in Wood County.
