Cattle Barons’ Gala committee reveals 2019 entertainer

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Cattle Baron’s Gala, benefiting the American Cancer Society, has announced their entertainer for 2019′s event.
Country star Mark Chesnutt will headline the event, which takes place in June each year. Some of Chesnutt’s hits include Too Cold at Home, Bubba Shot the Jukebox, Going Through the Big D, and a popular version of Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.
Past entertainers have included Vince Gill, Dwight Yoakam, and Trace Adkins, among other prominent musicians.
The 2019 Gala will be held at Texas Rose Horse Park on June 29.
