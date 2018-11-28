BBB warns shoppers about problematic Longview business

From the Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas:
Tyler, TX- Better Business Bureau (BBB) has received 81 complaints nationwide on Smallwood Homes, an online retailer of home decor, custom bedding, nursery furniture and clothing. The company is headquartered in Longview, TX, and is owned by Mr. Joshua Smallwood, according to the Texas State Comptroller’s office. Consumers report receiving damaged goods, partial orders and incorrect orders. Some report not receiving products or refunds at all. BBB advises consumers to exercise extreme caution when ordering products from Smallwood Home.
Consumers report that they do not receive a response when contacting Smallwood Home. "I emailed the support team for customer service and have not received any reply,” A consumer from Freeport, PA reported. "I just either want the product or I want my money back in full."
“Buyer beware,” a consumer from Denver, CO reported. “The customer service with this company is horrendous. I will never order from this company ever again.”
BBB has received complaints from Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia. The business has an ‘F’ rating, the lowest rating on BBB’s scale.
“Dealing with a disreputable company could ruin your holiday,” said Mechele Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas. “So please shop wisely this season by researching companies first.”
BBB offers the following tips for consumers shopping online:
Know the advertiser. Check out the retailer’s Business Profile and customer reviews at bbb.org before shopping. Make sure you are shopping with a company who has a good track record.
Check a site’s security settings. If the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with https:// and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page.
Shop savvy. When shopping online, take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. Look for a return policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, some may have restocking fees. Know before you buy.
Protect personal information. Read a site’s privacy policy and understand what personal information is being requested and how it will be used. If a site doesn’t have a privacy policy, you have no way of knowing what they will do with your personal information.
Shop with a credit card or use PayPal. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card or PayPal provide additional protections and allows you to dispute any unauthorized charges. Debit cards, prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card.
Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied.
Keep a clean computer. Being on unfamiliar sites can lead to malware or viruses being downloaded on to your computer. Make sure you have the most up to date firewall, anti-virus and anti-spyware software. Check for and install the latest updates and run virus scans regularly on your computer, tablet and smart phone.
BBB serving Central East Texas fosters a trustworthy marketplace by maintaining standards for truthful advertising and by investigating and exposing fraud against consumers and businesses. Please go to bbb.org or call 903-581-5704 24 hours a day for information on businesses throughout North America. To report a fraud or scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker.