BBB warns shoppers about problematic Longview business

Tyler, TX- Better Business Bureau (BBB) has received 81 complaints nationwide on Smallwood Homes, an online retailer of home decor, custom bedding, nursery furniture and clothing. The company is headquartered in Longview, TX, and is owned by Mr. Joshua Smallwood, according to the Texas State Comptroller’s office. Consumers report receiving damaged goods, partial orders and incorrect orders. Some report not receiving products or refunds at all. BBB advises consumers to exercise extreme caution when ordering products from Smallwood Home.