Whitehouse ISD: Student arrested for making terroristic threat

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) - A Whitehouse ISD student has been arrested Tuesday after making a threat.
According to a Facebook post from Whitehouse ISD, the student was arrested Tuesday morning and was charged with making a terroristic threat, a 3rd degree felony.
“Mr. Ripley and his staff are committed to providing a safe and caring environment for everyone at Whitehouse Jr. High,” said Dr. Chris Moran, the superintendent of Whitehouse ISD.
The Whitehouse Police Department confirmed that a juvenile was arrested on a terroristic threat charge and booked into the Smith County Juvenile Detention Center.
Whitehouse ISD’s administration made sure there were additional law enforcement officers on the junior high campus Tuesday morning to help ease the concerns of parents and students, the Facebook post stated.
The post said the student has been suspended from school pending further school discipline.
The Facebook post stated that the school district’s administration is thankful for the students who immediately reported the social media post to school officials.
“That is how it should work,” Moran said in the Facebook post. “Students saw something and said something, and for that, we are grateful.”
